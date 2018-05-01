TrueBlue plunges 9% post Q1 results

TrueBlue (TBI -9.8% ) reports Q1 revenue of $554M (-2% Y/Y); Segment revenue: PeopleReady of $316.8M (-4.8% Y/Y); PeopleManagement of $183.9M (-4.1% Y/Y) & PeopleScout of $53.7M (+22.3% Y/Y).

Q1 overall margins: Gross was up 130 bps to 25.8%; Adj. EBITDA was up 40 bps to 3.5%; Segment margin: PeopleReady was flat to 3%; PeopleManagement up 20 bps to 3.1% & PeopleScout up 250 bps to 22.2%.

Divestiture of PlaneTechs reduced total revenue by 2% but, do not have meaningful impact on operating income.

Debt to total capital was 11% for Q1.

Q2 Outlook: Revenue of $585-600M; PeopleReady $349-356M; PeopleManagement $181-185M; PeopleScout $55-58M; Adj. net income of $19-21.5M; Adj. EBITDA of $27.5-30.5M; EPS of $0.32-0.38 & Adj. EPS of $0.47-0.53 & Capex of $3M.

