Crude oil slides as U.S. production hits monthly production record

Crude oil prices could be headed for their lowest settlement in about two weeks, failing to build on yesterday's gains after Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu accused Iran of engaging in a secret nuclear weapons program; WTI -1.3% at $67.64/bbl, Brent -1.5% at $73.59/bbl.

The announcement "did not bring anything new to the table," and the market thus shed some of the earlier gains, says Olivier Jakob of PetroMatrix, adding that "It shows how much the market has already priced in the expectation that Trump will not extend the waivers" on U.S. sanctions against Iran.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration reported yesterday that oil production rose to a record 10.26M bbl/day in February.

A strong U.S. dollar also weighed on crude prices, as the U.S. dollar index hit its highest level since January.

