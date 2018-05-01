Intelsat +17.7% to 52-week high after revenue surprise

Intelsat (NYSE:I) is up 17.7% today and tagging a new 52-week high after Q1 earnings with a wider than expected loss but revenues that grew unexpectedly.

Net loss was $66.8M, wider than a year-ago loss of $34.6M.

EBITDA of $418.6M made up 77% of revenue, and was up from a year-ago $409.8M.

Revenue by customer set: Network Services, $198.6M (down 7%); Media, $239.3M (up 6%); Government, $97.3M (up 6%); Other, $8.6M.

Backlog came to $8.6B.

Average fill rate on its 1,850 station-kept wide-beam transponders was 80%, up from 79% as of Dec. 31.

It's reaffirmed February's full-year guidance for revenue ($2.06B-$2.11B), EBITDA ($1.56B-$1.605B) and capex ($375M-$425M in 2018).

