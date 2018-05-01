Facebook's F8 developer conference 2018: Live updates

2:59 p.m.: The opening keynote is at an end and a lot of hardware and software developments have been thrown at the wall, while a move into a new business area has pummeled Match Group (and Match parent IAC (NASDAQ:IAC) is down 13.9% ). More alerts as news develops.

2:49 p.m.: There's a version of Oculus Go with double the storage memory (64 GB rather than 32 GB) for $249 compared with the smaller version's $199.

2:44 p.m.: Zuckerberg already teased today's shipping release of stand-alone VR headset Oculus Go (made with partners Xiaomi and Qualcomm). Now Hugo Barra, VP of VR, says the headset's new lenses offer 42% higher resolution than Oculus Rift, and the Oculus store launches today with more than 1,000 apps and games.

2:35 p.m.: While a succession of product managers goes into detail about developer changes, Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) has now sunk 17.6% after Facebook's move to add dating features to its core platform.

1:35 p.m.: Zuckerberg wraps up his keynote and hands off to Chief Product Officer Chris Cox by saying that while the company is addressing user privacy, "We also need to keep building, and bringing the world closer together." Shares are now down 0.9% , while the S&P 500 is down 0.7% .

1:32 p.m.: Oculus Go, its stand-alone VR headset, is shipping today, Zuckerberg reveals. It starts at $199, and he draws cheers by saying everyone at the conference goes home with one.

1:28 p.m.: Match Group (MTCH) has slid 9.3% after Facebook announced its push into the dating space.

1:25 p.m.: Instagram is getting video chat and the AR Camera Effects platform from last year's conference.

1:23 p.m.: Marketplace is now in 70 countries, with more than 800M monthly users. More than 1 in 3 Facebook users in U.S. use Marketplace.

1:22 p.m.: A smiling Zuckerberg says the Facebook app is adding a major push into dating, "not just hookups."

1:21 p.m.: A 10-year development roadmap that Zuckerberg puts on screen points to the conference's agenda: Connectivity (satellite & high altitude tech; telecom infra project; shared infra; Wi-Fi/LTE/mmWave/Fiber; Affordable Access); Artificial Intelligence (Vision; Language; Unsupervised Learning; Reinforcement Learning; Generative Networks; AI Developer Tools); and Virtual and Augmented Reality (Social Presence; Oculus Platform; BCI; PC VR; AR Tech; Stand-alone VR).

1:19 p.m.: A new Groups tab will make Groups more central to the Facebook experience, Zuckerberg says. There will be a new "Join Group" plug-in that sites can use to encourage community building.

1:14 p.m.: "What happened with Cambridge Analytica was a major breach of trust," Zuckerberg says in highlighting changes the company has made since 2014 to increase data privacy (including today's steps to give users a view into, and control of, Web-wide tracking).

1:07 p.m.: It's been an "intense year," Zuckerberg says early in his keynote address. "I want to start by talking about how we're keeping people safe."

Facebook's (FB -0.5% ) F8 developer conference is set to begin at 1 p.m. ET, with observers looking toward new privacy tools, as the Cambridge Analytica data scandal overshadows usual company happenings.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg will set the tone with his keynote address.

