Tapestry in retreat after guidance disappoints

Shares of Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) are down 12.4% after the retailer's full-year forecast misses estimates by a narrow margin.

Tapestry expects full-year revenue of $5.8B to $5.9B vs. $5.86B consensus and full-year EPS of $2.57 to $2.60 vs. $2.59 consensus.

During Q3, comparable sales at Kate Spade fell 9% Y/Y to miss the consensus estimate for a 6.9% drop for the brand.

The company also felt some weakness during the quarter with the Stuart Weitzman business. "At Stuart Weitzman, results were negatively impacted by execution issues including production delays and lower sell-through of key carryover styles, which pressured sales and margins," says CEO Victor Luis. "While we believe that some of these issues will continue through the Fall/Winter season, we remain confident in our long-term strategic and creative direction under the leadership of newly appointed CEO & Brand President, Eraldo Poletto and Creative Director, Giovanni Morelli, 'he notes.

