The Information: Amazon employees forfeit stock at higher rates

The Information reports that Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) employees forfeit their stock awards at higher rates than competing tech companies. And that could make it harder for Amazon to lure employees.

Amazon’s restricted stock awards were forfeited at rates of 9% to 16% in the past four years. Alphabet’s range was 5% to 10% and Apple’s 5% to 6% in the same period.

The Information calculated the figures using SEC reports and comparing the number of outstanding restricted stock units with the number of forfeited units.

Many Amazon employees have a backloaded vesting schedule with about 5% vested in the first year then 40% across the third and fourth years.

Snap used to have a similar schedule but recently switched to 25% vesting each year.

