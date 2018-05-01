AxoGen down 5% post Q1 results

AxoGen (AXGN -4.8% ) reports Q1 revenue growth of 41% Y/Y to $17.26M.

Gross margin was marginally down by 10 bps to 84.3% where Adj. EBITDA was -$3.1M (+40.9%) & Adj. net loss of $3.9M (+34.5% Y/Y).

As on March 31, active accounts increased to 604 (+30% Y/Y); direct sales representatives of 68, 28% up from the past two quarters.

Cash & equivalents of $30.6M (-16.2% Q/Q); Net cash burn was $5.9M & includes $2.5M for payment of the 2017 all-employee annual performance bonuses, awards & related costs. Total bank debt of $25M.

2018 Outlook: Revenue growth of 40% over 2017; gross margins above 80% & to have 80 direct sales representatives by year end.

