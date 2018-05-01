CommScope -28.6% on worst day as a stock after earnings decline

CommScope's (NASDAQ:COMM) on its worst day ever, sliding 28.6% and plumbing its lowest point in more than two years after Q1 earnings beat expectations but with revenues and operating income that fell, and trimmed guidance due to higher costs.

Sales of $1.12B were consistent with company guidance but dipped 1.8% Y/Y. Non-GAAP net income fell to $95M from $103M (to $0.49/share from $0.52/share).

It's cut guidance to reflect price reductions expected at some large North American operators in 2018 and 2019, along with higher costs. It now sees Q2 revenues of $1.2B-$1.26B; adjusted operating income of $230M-$250M and EPS of $0.63-$0.68.

For the full year it's guiding to revenue of $4.675B-$4.825B; adjusted operating income of $870M-$920M; and EPS of $2.33-$2.48, along with cash flow from operations over $550M.

Revenue by segment: Connectivity Solutions, $673.6M (down 1.2%); Mobility Solutions, $446.9M (down 1.9%).

Adjusted operating income by segment: Connectivity Solutions, $108.7M (down 5.1%); Mobility Solutions, $79.9M (down 21.2%).

