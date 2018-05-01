Kohl's seeing traffic bounce from Amazon program - Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett leverages its new partnership with data platform Alpha Hat to dissect some traffic trends at Kohl's (KSS -1.9% ) stores with the Amazon Returns pilot program.

"Based on the analysis, the KSS/AMZN partnership seems to be overwhelmingly accomplishing the goal of driving incremental traffic to Kohl's stores," notes analyst Chuck Grom.

Grom observes that Kohl's stores with Amazon returns have outperformed other stores by 8.5% and brought in more new customers. Importantly, Grom also points out that the Amazon-related visitors appear to be staying at the stores to also shop - not just return Amazon purchases.

Grom and team have an Accumulate rating on Kohl's and a price target of $75 (23% upside potential).

Kohl's is due to report earnings on May 22.