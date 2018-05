Canada's economy grew more than expected in February to 0.4% M/M beating the forecast of 0.3%, following the decline of 0.1% in January.

Canada’s economy expanded at an annualized rate of 3.0% Y/Y in February, above expectations for a gain of 2.8% and following an increase of 2.7% in the preceding month.

The data helped ease concerns over the country’s economic outlook and added to the likelihood that the Bank of Canada will raise rates again before the end of the year.

Source: Investing.com

ETFs: EWC, HEWC, FLCA