UK manufacturing PMI falls to 17-month low of 53.9 in April

UK manufacturing sector fell to 17-month low of 53.9 compared to forecast of 56.5.

The growth of output and new orders eased, while business optimism dipped to a five-month low. Falling backlogs of work, supply-chain constraints and rising stocks of finished goods also signaled that output growth will remain subdued in the coming months.

“While adverse weather was partly to blame in February and March, there are no excuses for April’s disappointing performance, making the chances of a near term hike in interest rates by the Bank of England look increasingly remote."

Source: Investing.com

