Permira-backed company buying Cisco video solutions business

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is selling its Service Provider Video Software Solutions business to a Permira-backed company.

Permira will create a rebranded company with the purchase that will cover a broad portfolio, "including Cisco’s Infinite Video Platform, cloud digital video recording, video processing, video security, video middleware, and services groups."

Cisco, meanwhile, will retain video/media tech related to its core business in networking, multi-cloud, security, data, and collaboration.

Former NDS Chairman/CEO Abe Peled will be chairman of the new company.

The deal's expected to close in Cisco's Q1 of fiscal 2019.