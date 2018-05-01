Apparel sector jittery after guidance updates

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) is down 5.2% after Q2 guidance from the company set off some alarm bells.

Hanesbrand expects Q2 revenue of $1.70B to $1.73B vs. $1.71B consensus and Q2 EPS of $0.44 to $0.46 vs. $0.47 consensus. Full-year guidance from the apparel seller is pretty much in line with expectations, FY18 revenue of $6.72B to $6.82B vs. $6.74B consensus and FY18 EPS of $1.72 to $1.80 vs. $1.76 consensus.