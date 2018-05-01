Cummins -5% as engine emissions repair widens

Cummins (CMI -5.2% ) crumbles to a 52-week low after saying it is expanding its field repairs to include engines produced during 2010-15 as it strives to satisfy emissions regulators’ concerns.

Included in CMI's better than expected Q1 results was an initial $187M charge in relation to moves to upgrade engines after some pre-2013 systems failed emissions tests last year.

CMI also warns of additional charges of as much as $400M if the EPA and California's Air Resources Board do not accept its proposed solutions or the company needs to order more extensive repairs.

“The piece we’re looking at is a component on the after treatment system that we used only in North America,” CMI President Richard Freeland said in today's earnings conference. "We’re driven to resolve this thing over the next two quarters."