The FCC is taking up a study of the feasibility of allowing commercial wireless services to share the 3.7 GHz-4.2 GHz, a plan pushed earlier by Intelsat (I +18.6% ) and SES (OTCPK:SGBAF), as well as Intel (INTC +2.6% ).

It's an open question whether hungry wireless providers would share the C band with satellite firms or try to push them completely off the space.

Intelsat has made heavy moves before as FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has hinted that rulemaking was coming that would address the proposal.