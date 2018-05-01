Tech group wants Pentagon explanation on cloud contract's one winner

The IT Alliance for Public Sector sends a letter to the U.S. House and Senate Armed Services Committees asking for an explanation for why the Pentagon is choosing one winner for its cloud services project.

Tech companies say that the decision seems to unfairly favor Amazon (AMZN +0.6% ) due to its dominance in the cloud services market.

Key quote from the letter: “The current strategy dilutes the benefits of best practices, strongly increasing the likelihood of vendor and technology lock-in, and negatively impacting innovation, costs, and security. Moreover, it sends an ominous signal that competitors should not invest in the public sector marketplace.”

ITT’s letter refers to a provision in the spending bill signed in March that asked the Pentagon to deliver two reports, one that outlines its procurement strategy for cloud services and a justification on choosing one company. The tech group wants those reports made public.

The Pentagon will submit the reports to Congress by May 7.

Reports say Oracle (ORCL +0.3% ) is leading a campaign to keep Amazon from winning the contract.

