Noble Energy -2% as sales volume guidance disappoints

Noble Energy's (NBL -2.1% ) Q1 earnings exceeded analyst estimates but the company’s weak Q2 sales volume forecast has sent shares lower.

NBL expects Q2 sales volume of 340K-350K boe/day, lower than Q1 and the year-ago quarter, and KLR Group analyst Gail Nicholson says market consensus for Q2 was towards the higher end of guidance.

At the same time, NBL raises its forecast for full-year sales volumes to 350K-360K boe/day from a previous outlook for 343K-353K boe/day to reflect the company's new accounting method.

In today's earnings conference call, NBL also said it planned to bring 100 new wells online during H2 between the DJ and Delaware basins.