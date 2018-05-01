Ballard Power +4% on new fuel cell orders

Ballard Power (BLDP +4.4% ) is higher after receiving a purchase order from a bus OEM partner in Belgium for 40 of the company's FCveloCity-HD fuel cell modules to power buses under the Joint Initiative for Hydrogen Vehicles across Europe funding programs.

BLDP says it expects to make initial shipments of the FCveloCity-HD 85 KW modules later in 2018, with initial deliveries of buses expected in 2019.

BLDP also signs a master supply agreement with Hyster-Yale Group for the supply of minimum annual volumes of its FCgen-1020 air-cooled fuel cell stacks for use in powering Class 3 lift trucks and support on the design of a fuel cell electric propulsion system to power the lift trucks.