CNN: At least 103 Uber drivers accused of sexual assault, abuse

At least 103 Uber (UBER) drivers have been accused of sexually assaulting or abusing passengers, according to a CNN report.

CNN reviewed federal and county court records as well as police reports in 20 major US cities to come up with the number.

CNN made Uber aware of the investigation well ahead of its publication, but Uber didn’t make any execs available for an interview or comment.

