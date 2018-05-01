Susquehanna updates on Tapestry

Susquehanna analyst Bill Dreher digs into Tapestry's (TPR -11% ) Q1 earnings report to determine that a lower-than-anticipated tax rate was the main driver of the earnings beat.

The investment firm keeps a Positive rating on Tapestry

"We believe Tapestry is driving a healthier book of business, making the right strategic steps for the long-term health of the business, positioning the brand for healthy growth and margin expansion," writes Dreher in a post-earnings analysis.

