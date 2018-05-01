CNBC: Facebook may launch smart speakers outside U.S. first

While Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) pushed plenty of news in its F8 Conference keynote, CNBC reports the company may bring smart speakers to international markets first in order to avoid U.S. scrutiny of data privacy issues.

Sources tell CNBC that the two models will connect directly to Facebook Messenger to ease chatting (including video chats), and will have a smart voice assistant tied to Facebook's "M" artificial intelligence program.

M had previously powered a chatbot on Messenger before going on hiatus in January; it doesno't appear completely dead as it's making a comeback on the smart speakers, according to the report.

With the market rising in the afternoon, Facebook shares have returned to the flat line.

Previously: Report: Facebook speaker launch pushed to October (Apr. 23 2018)