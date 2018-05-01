Celanese weakness presents buying opportunity, Goldman analyst says

Today's pullback in Celanese (CE -3.5% ) is misplaced and provides a compelling opportunity to build a position in the stock, says Goldman Sachs analyst Robert Koort.

CE shares fell as much as 5% after the company’s 2020 forecast was not ahead of expectations and offered little insight into strategic optionality following the abandonment of its much heralded acetate tow joint venture.

But Koort reiterates his Conviction List Buy rating and $138 price target, saying CE management provided specific divisional and corporate targets to drive 10% adjusted EBITDA compound annual growth rate through 2020 along with substantial cash returned to shareholders.

Source: Bloomberg First Word