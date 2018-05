Holly Energy Partners (HEP -0.8% ) edges lower after reporting in-line Q1 earnings and a 22% Y/Y revenue increase to $129M.

HEP says it expects to see "a typical slight seasonal downturn" in Q2 followed by a strong rebound in H2 of 2018.

HEP also disclosed plans to construct a truck loading rack in Orla, Tex., to service diesel demand in the Delaware Basin; construction will begin before the end of Q2 and is expected to conclude by year-end and cost $10M-$20M.