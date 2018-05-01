U.S. Cellular -14% as postpaid subscribers decline

U.S. Cellular (NYSE:USM) is off 14% after revenues missed in its Q1 earnings following a fractional tick-up, and the company shed postpaid subscribers.

Postpaid net losses came to 37,000, bringing that total down to 4.481M. The net losses were broad: 15,000 in feature phones, 1,000 in smartphones and 21,000 in connected devices.

ARPU rose to $44.34 from $44.12, and ARPA rose to $118.22 from !18.05. Churn rate slipped to 1.23% from 1.27%.

In prepaid, net adds of 6,000 brought the total to 525,000 subscribers. ARPU fell to $31.78 from $32.42, and churn rate increased to 5.27% from 5.09%.

Revenue breakout: Service, $724M (down 3%); Equipment sales, $218M (up 14%).

