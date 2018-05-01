Emerge Energy +3% as Q1 total volumes sold hits record 1.5M tons

Emerge Energy Services (EMES +3.2% ) pushes higher after Q1 earnings soundly beat expectations and revenues rose 42% Y/Y to $107M, as total volumes sold increased 7% to a record 1.5M tons.

EMES says Q1 adjusted EBITDA totaled $17.4M, lower than $18.6M for Q4 2017 due to a $4M negative adjustment as per its credit agreement for the repayment of rent previously deferred.

EMES says prices for frac sand rose during Q1 and it has implemented further price increases for Q2.

"We are highly confident that we will achieve the 2018 full year guidance of $120M in adjusted EBITDA and $60M in net income," the company says. "Our newly-opened San Antonio plant will drive volume and margin growth while we expect the demand for northern white sand will remain resilient."