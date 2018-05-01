Rover Pipeline gets OK to bring market segment, Vector station into service

Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE:ETP) wins approval from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to bring more portions of the second phase of the Rover Pipeline project into service, Platts reports.

The approval will enable gas to be moved onto the Vector pipeline and then ultimately be delivered to the Dawn storage facilities in eastern Canada.

The approval came a day after Rover told FERC it expects to complete restoration activities related to the areas, including addressing locations where ground "subsidence" had occurred, by June 30.

Rover still has not gained FERC approval to bring online its entire Mainline B between its upstream supply laterals and Defiance, suggesting that the current upside to flows on Rover may be limited.