Stag Industrial same-store NOI dips a bit in Q1

Q1 core FFO of $44M or $0.43 per share vs. $35.4M and $0.41 a year ago.

Cash NOI up 13.6% Y/Y to $64.2M; same-store cash NOI down 0.8% to $50.1M.

Acquired six buildings in Q1, totaling 1.1M square feet, for $78.8M; cap rate of 6.7%.

Sold two buildings for $50.4M, booking a gain of $22.7M.

Inked leases for 3.3M square feet in Q1, with cash rent change of 8.7%; straight-line rent change of 16.8%.

