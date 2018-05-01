Frontier +6.8% on sequential revenue gains in Q1

Frontier Communications (NYSE:FTR) is up 6.8% after hours following a Q1 report where both its net loss and revenue declines were less than expected.

Revenues grew sequentially, as did broadband trends, the company said. And it marked its first positive in FiOS additions in its California/Texas/Florida properties since acquiring them from Verizon.

Net loss under ASC 605 in Q4 was $1.03B; Q1 net income under ASC 606 was $20M ($14M excluding adoption of ASC 606).

EBITDA was $908M.

Revenue breakout: Data and Internet Services, $985M (down 0.8%); Voice Services, $702M (down 6.5%); Video Services, $280M (down 19.3%); Other, $135M (up 99%). Subsidy and regulatory revenue was $97M (down 50.8%).

Guidance for 2018 is unchanged: EBITDA of about $3.6B, capex of $1B-$1.15B, and operating free cash flow of about $800M.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

