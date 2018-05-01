Emerging markets help Mondelez to profit beat

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) reports emerging markets sales increased 5.5% to $2.58B during Q1.

Revenue from developed markets was up 4.2% to $4.18B.

Power brand revenue rose 8.2% to $5.14B during the quarter.

Adjusted gross profit fell 110 bps to 39.4% of sales.

Adjusted operating income increased 20 bps to 16.7% of sales. The company says reductions in selling, general & administrative costs and supply chain productivity savings were mostly offset by higher input costs and freight inflation.

Looking ahead, Mondelez expects double digit FY18 EPS growth and maintains its full year outlook of organic revenue growth of 1% to 2%.

MDLZ +2.59% AH.

