Paycom Software reports Q1 beats, in-line guidance

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) reports Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 29% Y/Y revenue growth. In-line Q2 guidance has revenue of $123M to $125M (consensus: $124.02M). Adjusted EBITDA expected from $43M to $45M.

FY18 guidance was raised to $545M to $547M in revenue (consensus: $543.95; was: $541M to $543M) with adjusted EBITDA from $220M to $222M (was: $213M to $215M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

