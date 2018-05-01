Snap sinks 18% as revenue gains fail to hit consensus

A revenue shortfall in Q1 earnings has Snap (NYSE:SNAP) down 17.7% after hours.

Revenues grew 54% but fell short of Street targets. Adjusted EBITDA, meanwhile, fell to -$217.9M from last year's -$188.2M, and trailed consensus expectations for -$199.5M.

Net loss narrowed to $385.8M from a year-ago loss of $2.21B.

Daily active users rose about 15% to 191M; they were up about 2% sequentially, from Q4's 187M.

Average revenue per user was $1.21 (up 34% Y/Y, and down 21% from Q4). Cost of revenue per user rose 5% to $1.03.

Cash and marketable securities came to $1.8B after a 13% sequential drop in cash burn (to $222M). Capex rose to $36.3M vs. a year-ago $18M, and Q4's $21.2M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

