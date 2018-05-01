General Dynamics to invest $850M in Connecticut for naval sub construction

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) says it will invest $850M in its Electric Boat operations in Connecticut, and plans to spend more than $500M annually buying parts from in-state suppliers.

Sweetening the deal is a pledge from the state for an $83M incentive package that includes various loans, grants and sales tax exemptions, plus $20M to dredge the Thames River in readiness for a new dry dock.

GD plans to add nearly 1,900 workers in Groton and New London over the next 17 years to push its total employment at the sites to more than 13K, as it ramps up production to three new naval submarines per year by 2021.

GD also is expanding its Groton facility to prepare for the construction of a new type of nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarines for the U.S. Navy.