T-Mobile gains as it adds customers again, beats in Q1

T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) is up 1.2% in late trading after its Q1 earnings posted a beat on top and bottom lines, and the company raised its customer outlook and EBITDA targets.

Total net customer adds came to 1.43M (vs. a year-ago 1.14M). Branded postpaid net adds were 1M, and branded postpaid phone net adds were 617,000 (vs. a year-ago 798,000).

Branded postpaid phone churn was 1.07%, down from last year's 1.18%.

In prepaid, branded net adds were 199,000, down 187,000 from a year ago. Branded prepaid churn was 3.94%, down 6 basis points from Q4 and 7 bps from a year ago.

The company's raised its full-year target for branded postpaid net customer additions to 2.6M to 3.3M.

It's guiding to full-year EBITDA of $11.4B-$11.8B, vs. consensus of $11.77B.

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

