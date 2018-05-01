Cisco acquiring Accompany for $270M in cash

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) says it will acquire Accompany, maker of an artificial intelligence-driven platform for sales prospects, for $270M in cash and assumed equity awards.

Accompany CEO Amy Chang will join Cisco as senior VP in charge of Collaboration Technology. Accompany employees will work at Cisco under Chang.

The current GM of the Collaboration Technology group, Rowan Trollope, is leaving to become CEO at another company effective Thursday.

Chang's been on Cisco's board since October 2016; she's resigning in conjunction with this deal.

The deal's expected to close in Cisco's Q4.

Updated: Trollope is departing to become CEO of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN).