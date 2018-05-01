Pizza Hut drags on Yum China results

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) reports comparable sales increased 3.0% in Q1 to just miss the consensus mark for a 3.3% rise.

Results for the KFC brand (+5%) outperform the Pizza Hut business (-5%).

Adjusted operating profit was up 0.3% to $297M.

CEO update: "The strong operational and financial performance of KFC is particularly encouraging as it successfully lapped two strong first quarters in 2017 and 2016. During the quarter, while Pizza Hut had some challenges with same-store sales growth and restaurant margin, we remain committed to our revitalization plan and key focus areas to drive sales growth. We believe our focus on food innovation and customer experience, together with the execution of strategic priorities in digital and delivery, has enabled us, and will continue to enable us, to build a stronger Yum China."