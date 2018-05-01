More on Gladstone Commercial's inline Q2

Q1 core FFO of $11.7M or $0.40 per share vs. $11M and $0.39 in Q4. Dividend is $0.375.

Total operating revenue up 4.4% Y/Y to $26.4M, operating expenses down 14.7% to $17.4M.

Acquired a property in Alabama for $14.3M; 100% leased to one tenant for 9.8 year. Sold a vacant property in Massachusetts for $5.5M and one in Texas for $5.6M.

Leased up some vacant space in Ohio - 34K square foot building, helping occupancy to 99.1%.

GOOD flat after hours