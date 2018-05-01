Devon Energy +2% after raising 2018 production guidance

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) +2.2% after-hours as it slightly misses estimates for Q1 earnings and revenues but raises its FY 2018 production guidance.

Q1 production averaged 544K boe/day (46% oil), driven by Delaware and STACK assets, where combined oil production increased 16% Q/Q.

In the Delaware, new well activity in Q1 was headlined by two Boundary Raider wells that achieved a combined 24-hour initial production rate of ~24K boe/day (80%), which DVN says are the highest-rate wells brought online in the history of the Delaware Basin.

For the full year, DVN now sees production of 536K-560K boe/day, for an estimated Y/Y growth rate of 16%, up from the previous guidance of 14%; the improved outlook is driven by a combination of improving well productivity in the Delaware and STACK as well as efficiency gains compressing cycle times with development projects.

"Importantly, we are delivering this incremental production with lower costs," DVN says. "We expect per-unit lease operating expense to decline 5%-10% by year-end, and we are on pace to reduce G&A and interest costs by $175M annually."