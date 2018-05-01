Cigarette sellers required to post new statements on packages

The Department of Justice discloses that tobacco companies will be required to post court-ordered statements on company websites and cigarette packages as part of a court ruling from an U.S. district judge.

The statements will address the effects of smoking and that cigarettes are designed to create addiction, including that "smoking cigarettes causes numerous diseases and on average 1,200 American deaths every day."

The court order applies to Altria (NYSE:MO) and Imperial Tobacco (OTCQX:IMBBY) subsidiary ITG Brands.

