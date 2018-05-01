Tanger Factory -7.5% after cutting guidance

Q1 FFO of $59.3M or $0.60 per share vs. $57.7M and $0.58 a year ago.

Same-center NOI fell 1.5% Y/Y, amid store closures and rough weather.

Portfolio occupancy slipped to 95.9% from 96.2% a year ago.

Average tenant sales per square foot of $384 up from $380. Same-center tenant sales up 1.7% for LTM ending March 31.

Full-year FFO per share guidance is trimmed to $2.40-$2.46 from $2.43-$2.49.

Conference call tomorrow at 10 ET

