U.S. crude supply rose 3.4M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a build of 3.42M barrels of crude oil for the week ending April 27, vs. a build of 1.1M barrels last week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 1.6M barrels and distillates show a draw of 4.08M barrels.

Nymex June crude recently was $67.49/bbl in electronic trading, up slightly from today's $67.25 settlement price.

