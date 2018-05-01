Juniper Networks +4.1% after Q1 beat

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) is up 4.1% in postmarket trades after its Q1 earnings beat expectations despite substantial Y/Y drops.

Revenues fell double digits but still stopped the Street, and EPS beat despite a drop in non-GAAP net income of 44% to $99.5M.

Revenues by region: Americas, $587.6M (down 17.4%); EMEA, $308M (up 8.3%); Asia Pacific, $187M (down 16.9%).

Cash, equivalents and investments came to $3.448B vs. a year-ago $4.04B.

For Q2 (and a return to normal seasonality), it's guiding to revenues of $1.175B plus or minus $30M (vs. consensus for $1.16B), gross margin of 58-60%, operating margin of 17.5% at the revenue midpoint, and EPS of $0.41-$0.47 (vs. consensus for $0.43).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press release