Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) gains 7% aftermarket on Q1 results that beat EPS and revenue guidance with revenue up 40% on the year.

Upside Q2 guidance has revenue from $136M to $138M (consensus: $133.84M) and non-GAAP operating income in the range of -$2M to $0.

FY18 guidance has revenue of $565M to $572M (consensus: $562.76) with operating income from $0 to $5M.

The earnings call started at 5 PM Eastern with a webcast/replay available here.

Previously: Zendesk beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (May 1)