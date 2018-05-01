Tech gains lift stocks out of early doldrums

Stocks recovered from early losses to finish mostly higher and at their best levels of the day, led by strength in technology shares which helped lift the tech-heavy Nasdaq by 0.9%.

The tech sector (+1.5%) rallied ahead of Apple's after-hours earnings report, with shares ending 2.3% higher and other tech giants such as Microsoft and Alphabet rising more than 1.5%; chipmakers also outperformed, pushing the PHLX Semiconductor Index up by 1.7%.

The blue-chip Dow index declined for a third straight session but ended just 64 points lower (-0.3%) after tumbling as much as 355 points in midday trading, pressured by declines in Pfizer and Merck.

Six S&P sectors finished lower, led by consumer staples (-0.9%), telecom services (-0.8%) and energy (-0.6%).

WTI June crude oil futures fell 1.8% to $67.25/bbl, pulling back from their highest levels in more than three years.

U.S. Treasury prices ended lower, pulling back after three days of gains, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 4 bps at 2.98% but seeing limited intraday movement ahead of tomorrow's release of the Fed's latest policy directive.

The jump in yields increased dollar demand, as shown by the U.S. Dollar Index, which rose 0.7% to 92.30, its YTD high.