Apple earnings call: X most popular iPhone, Services has best quarter ever

Key points from Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) earnings call.

On Services: Q2 was the best quarter in the history of Services. CEO Tim Cook says each geographical area grew at least 25$ while paid subscriptions grew 100M to 270M. Company still on track for the goal to reach $16B in Services revenue.

On iPhones: Company left March quarter with a targeted range of 5 to 7 weeks of iPhone channel inventory. Says 78% of business buyers plan to purchase iPhones in Q3. When asked about iPhone X price, Tim Cook noted the 14% revenue growth on iPhones and said that was mainly driven by X, which was the most popular phone of the quarter.

On iPads: Half of iPad purchases came from those new to the iPad. Active install base hit an all-time high.

Apple shares are up 3% to $174.36.

