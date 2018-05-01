Incoming BASF CEO Brudermueller rules out break-up

Incoming BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) boss Martin Brudermueller tells Reuters he favors keeping divergent businesses folded into one company, at a time when its major rivals such as DowDuPont are breaking themselves up.

BASF is the only major Western chemicals player banking on an integrated value chain - which it calls “Verbund” - where a company owns businesses throughout the production process, but the new CEO says “If you have everything under one roof, you can coordinate things much better, that is the sense in which we will develop it further."

Former CEO Kurt Bock, when asked in February whether BASF would maintain diverse businesses under one roof or consider other options, said the company might learn from what rivals did but did not say which path he favored.