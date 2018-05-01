Glu Mobile +1.1% as bookings hit record and prompt guidance boost

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) is up 1.1% in postmarket trades after Q1 earnings where it pared losses (but still fell short of profit expectations), and grew revenues by more than 40%.

Net loss narrowed to $7.2M from a year-ago $22.8M.

“Momentum from our significantly improved results last year carried into 2018 and we are off to a great start for the year," says CEO Nick Earl. The company's raised full-year bookings guidance and "we continue to expect sequentially growing bottom line profitability on an adjusted EBITDA basis throughout the year.”

Bookings rose 25% to a record $86.3M, while revenues increased 43% to $81.4M.

For Q2, it's guiding to bookings of $90M-$92M; for the full year, it's boosting that guidance by $35M, to $360M-$370M.

