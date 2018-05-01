Anadarko Petroleum -2% as Q1 revenues, production fall

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) -1.9% after-hours as Q1 earnings beat expectations but revenues and total production each fell 19% Y/Y.

APC says it achieved record divestiture-adjusted oil production of 367K bbl/day during Q1, and the company's oil production mix rose to 57% while generating its highest per-barrel margins since 2014, when WTI crude averaged more than $93/bbl.

But total production fell 19% Y/Y to 643K boe/day from 795K boe/day in the year-ago quarter.

The company forecasts Q2 total sales volumes of 615K-640K boe/day, and raises its outlook for FY 2018 to 658K-685K boe/day from earlier guidance for 652K-679K boe/day.

APC, which had increased its share buyback program to $3B in February, says it will complete the program by mid-2018.