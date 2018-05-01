New Nintendo chief wants to build mobile games to ¥100B business

The incoming chief at Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) is banking on mobile gaming as he prepares to take the helm of a company that has lately made its bones on a surprisingly successful new console.

Shuntaro Furukawa wants to make the company's smartphone games into a ¥100B business (about $910M), Nikkei reports.

"From what I can see, smartphone games are the ones I want to expand the most," Furukawa says.

Nintendo has been slow to the fold, with only a few releases for phones after a 2016 entry.

He would love to see a transformative hit like Pokemon Go: "The idea that something will emerge that transforms into something big, in the same manner as game consoles, is the defining motive of the Nintendo business," he says.

