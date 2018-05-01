California sues EPA over plan to weaken auto emissions standards

California files a lawsuit against the EPA over the Trump administration's intention to roll back Obama-era fuel efficiency standards for automobiles.

California says it will argue the EPA arbitrarily reversed course when it sided with automakers and said the standards should be scrapped.

"The state of California is not looking to pick a fight with the Trump administration, but we are ready for one, especially when the stakes are so high for our families, our health and the planet," says California Attorney General Becerra.

Sixteen states and D.C., which together represent ~43% of U.S. new car sales, are joining California on the lawsuit.

