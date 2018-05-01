Shortfall in battery metals to slow electric vehicle growth, Moody’s says

Supply constraints in metals such as cobalt, copper, lithium and nickel likely will slow production of batteries that power electric vehicles, Moody’s says in a new analysis.

“Declining ore grades for copper, continued lack of investment in new mines, and the time required to bring new discoveries to production will constrain metal availability and, ultimately, the metal sector’s ability to meet growing demand from battery/auto makers, particularly in the near-term,” Moody's writes.

Small current deficits in refined copper and nickel likely will increase, while cobalt could be in significant deficit as early as next year, according to the report. which also says lithium could be in oversupply beyond 2019 if electric vehicle production falls below projections.

